FCF Advisors LLC Takes $796,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,726.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,917.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,030.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.04 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.