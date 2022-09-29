FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of FNHC opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.33. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get FedNat alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FedNat by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.