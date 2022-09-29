FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Merger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in FG Merger in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FG Merger alerts:

FG Merger Stock Up 0.3 %

FG Merger stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 44,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099. FG Merger has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.