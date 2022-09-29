Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 88,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 645,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,140,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,754. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

