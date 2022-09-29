Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,565 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.4% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SRLN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.98. 3,065,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

