Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $10.38 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,370 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,418,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

