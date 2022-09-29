Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.69 on Thursday, reaching $217.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,779. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

