FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Up 79.3% in September

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,089. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 300,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 82,366 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 53,571.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 751,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 2,042.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Company Profile

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

