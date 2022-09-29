First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCF. Stephens lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCF stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $98.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59,113 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

