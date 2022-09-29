First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Up 165.4% in September

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FCCO stock remained flat at $17.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. First Community has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.09%. Research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in First Community by 4.1% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 3.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of First Community by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

