First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 77331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33.

Insider Activity

About First Mining Gold

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 341,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,043.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,295,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,856,854.80.

(Get Rating)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.