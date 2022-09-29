First Pacific Financial Acquires 298 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Xylem were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

XYL stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.96. 4,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

