First Pacific Financial Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Unilever were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $924,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. 96,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,267. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.