First Pacific Financial Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,717. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

