First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.38. 10,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.23 and its 200-day moving average is $244.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.