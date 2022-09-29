First Pacific Financial Has $482,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.76. 145,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,016,803. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

