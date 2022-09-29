First Pacific Financial Has $508,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 725,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE POR traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

