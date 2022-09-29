First Pacific Financial Has $597,000 Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.52. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,687. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.37 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.