First Pacific Financial Has $796,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

