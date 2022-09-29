First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $4.65 on Thursday, reaching $145.52. 84,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average of $177.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a PE ratio of 278.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.79 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,527,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $338,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,527,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,628,506. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

