First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.76. 14,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,352. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.