First Pacific Financial Purchases 1,151 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $580,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after purchasing an additional 227,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.6 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 79,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,525. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

