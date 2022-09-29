First Pacific Financial Purchases 420 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Garmin were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,094. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.83.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

