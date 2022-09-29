First Pacific Financial Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Accenture were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

ACN stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.35. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

