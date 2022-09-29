First Pacific Financial Sells 10,039 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Pacific Financial reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.98. 146,472 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

