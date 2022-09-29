First Pacific Financial Sells 1,416 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.27. 97,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

