First Pacific Financial Sells 548 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ADM traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

