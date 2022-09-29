First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 329.5% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 239,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

FAAR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. 5,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,031. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

