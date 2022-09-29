First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II accounts for about 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCT opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

