First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $44.87.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.
Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.