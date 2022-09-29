First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,980,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

