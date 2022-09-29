First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 255.6% in September

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.37% of First US Bancshares worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

FUSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

