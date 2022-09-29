FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 606.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.73. 18,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.34.
FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.90.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
