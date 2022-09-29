Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.95

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 4536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FLS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Flowserve Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Flowserve by 4,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

