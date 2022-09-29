Foresight VCT Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:FTV)

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Foresight VCT stock remained flat at GBX 78.50 ($0.95) on Thursday. Foresight VCT has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 83 ($1.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.79. The company has a market capitalization of £173.68 million and a P/E ratio of 392.50.

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

