FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 474,195 shares.The stock last traded at $25.11 and had previously closed at $25.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORM. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

FormFactor Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. CWM LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

