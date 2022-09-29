Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,194 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 409,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,736. The company has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

