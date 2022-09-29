Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $48,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 357,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 153,666 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 81,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 284,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

