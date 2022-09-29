Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.04. The company had a trading volume of 166,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.87. The stock has a market cap of $358.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.