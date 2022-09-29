Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $464,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.72. 294,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,068. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.86 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

