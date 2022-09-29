Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $61.49 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 2.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Blackstone worth $61,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 152,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,717. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

