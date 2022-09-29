Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 155,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.