Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,782,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,755 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $29,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 678,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,569,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

