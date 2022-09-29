Fortescue Metals Group Limited to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Fortescue Metals Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.
Separately, CLSA raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance
Fortescue Metals Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.6387 per share. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.22%.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.