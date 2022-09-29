Fortescue Metals Group Limited to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Fortescue Metals Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

Fortescue Metals Group Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.6387 per share. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.22%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.