Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Up 71.9% in September

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the August 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVT. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

NYSE FVT remained flat at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,068. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

