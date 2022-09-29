Founders Capital Management Grows Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

SLRC stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,043. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $682.43 million, a P/E ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 780.99%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

