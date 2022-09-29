Founders Capital Management Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,292,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.78. The company had a trading volume of 173,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,099. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.08.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

