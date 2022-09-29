Founders Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,946,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 612,987 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after purchasing an additional 362,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 711,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $12,809,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. 142,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,875. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

