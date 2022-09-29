Founders Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $26,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after buying an additional 662,065 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 813,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after buying an additional 345,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 597,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after buying an additional 306,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.61. 12,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,033. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.