Founders Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 900.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,490,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 328,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SCHP traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 100,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.