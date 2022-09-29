Founders Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.9% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $10.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.74. 3,975,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,084,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

